|
Tri-Cities Airport Receives Nearly $6 million FAA Grant for Pavement Rehabilitation
7/8/2024
The Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been awarded a $5,891,841 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the second phase of a crucial infrastructure project. The grant will fund the reconstruction of over 4,000 square yards of the east general aviation apron and 8,000 feet of existing taxilane pavement that has been around since World War II. These improvements will help maintain the safety and efficiency of the airport’s operations.
“We are incredibly thankful to Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, as well as Congressman Dan Newhouse for their unwavering support in securing this grant for our airport,” said Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping us maintain and improve our facilities to better serve our passengers and the Tri-Cities community.”
This grant will go toward funding one of the multiple PSC improvement projects that are either currently in progress or recently completed. In 2023, Taxiway G was built in order to improve the experience of the airport’s general aviation users. That same year, work began on the Airport Business Park, Landside and Airside improvement project, which includes new taxiway and edge lights and adds an extension to Rickenbacker Drive that will bring in new sidewalks.
These projects all highlight the airport’s ongoing commitment to enhancing PSC’s infrastructure, ensuring it meets the needs of the growing Tri-Cities region for years to come.
0 Comments
Trios Health has appointed two of its residents to serve as chief residents for the hospital system’s family and internal medicine residency programs.
Drew Ableman, DO has been selected as chief resident for the Family Medicine Residency Program, and Janhvi Rana, MD has been chosen as chief resident for the Internal Medicine Residency Program.
The physicians were selected by their fellow residents and will serve as chiefs for one year, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Chief residents provide leadership within a medical residency program by teaching, facilitating conferences, supervising, scheduling, implementing policy, mediating, and serving as role models for other residents. The residents are supervised by attending faculty and their program directors.
Dr. Ableman completed medical school at Pacific Northwest Health Sciences University. He has plans to practice full scope outpatient primary care after graduation. He also enjoys working in the emergency setting and is hopeful that he will continue to have that opportunity upon completion of his residency.
“The holistic approach of family medicine, the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with patients, the diverse scope of practice, the focus on preventive care, and the versatility in practice settings all contribute to why I enjoy being a family medicine doctor.”, said Ableman, “It truly is a rewarding and fulfilling career that allows me to make a positive impact on the lives of my patients and the community.”
When Dr. Ableman is not at the hospital, he enjoys spending time with his family and enjoying the outdoors.
Dr. Rana completed medical school at the American University of Antigua College of Medicine. Once her residency concludes, she is considering hospitalist medicine or may apply for a Critical Care fellowship.
“It’s been exciting to return to the community where I grew up and to now be able to serve as a physician,” said Rana. “Being able to see and treat a patient during the acute phase of their illness, creating a relationship with them and providing the comprehensive care they need is one of the things I enjoy most”.
When Rana is not at the hospital, she enjoys spending time with family and traveling.
“Drs. Ableman and Rana will be excellent as chief residents for their residency programs”, said Emma Chambers, Designated Institutional Official, Trios Health Graduate Medical Education. “They have both been a wonderful addition to our programs and will excel in serving as teachers, role models and colleagues to our residents”.
Individuals looking to establish care with a primary care provider can schedule an appointment with Trios Health resident physicians, including Dr. Ableman and Dr. Rana. To reach the Trios Health Family Medicine Residency Clinic, call (509) 221-5520. For the Internal Medicine Residency Clinic, call (509) 221-5222.
(Richland, WA) Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) staff, including all Fixed Route coach operators and Dial-A-Ride drivers, have been invited to dress in red, white, and blue attire on Wednesday, July 3, in celebration of Independence Day. This day out of uniform, suggested by Fixed Route Coach Operator Bradley Mathews and approved by BFT management, will provide an opportunity for all BFT staff to share their patriotic pride with the Tri-Cities community. Mathews will be dressed as Uncle Sam while driving Route 268 tomorrow in one of the BFT military appreciation buses. It leaves Knight Street Transit Center in Richland at 10:30 a.m. In the fall of 2022, Ben Franklin Transit unveiled four military appreciation buses. All BFT Fixed Route buses and Dial-A-Ride vehicles are made in America and have been proudly appointed with a U.S. flag decal.
Prosser Memorial Health's Benton City Clinic is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Adling, DO, to its team of family medicine providers! Dr. Adling brings extensive expertise in family medicine, with a background that includes completing his residency at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and more recently, Dr. Adling provided care at Lourdes West Pasco Family Clinic.
Dr. Adling obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from California State University Long Beach. Dr. Adling is certified by the American Board of Osteopathic Family Medicine, and a member of both the American College of Osteopathic Family Practice, and the American Osteopathic Association.
At Benton City Clinic, Dr. Adling will provide a wide array of services across all age groups, specializing in family medicine, well-child visits, women's health services and care for acute illnesses. His holistic approach to medicine is rooted in osteopathic philosophy, which focuses on treating the whole person. Dr. Adling's commitment to medical education and comprehensive patient care enriches his practice.
Dr. Adling is also active in various volunteer roles, offering his medical skills to community health initiatives and educational events. Making his home in the Tri-Cities, in his leisure time, Dr. Adling enjoys being with family, going on walks, and playing volleyball.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Michael Adling, call the Benton City Clinic at 509.588.4075. To learn more about his services, or more services offered from Prosser Memorial Health, visit prosserhealth.org.
Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association recently announced two promotions effective July 1st, 2024.
Kyle Harrington has been promoted from Vice President/Accounting Manager to Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer. Kyle started with the Association in 2018, serving as Accounting Manager for five years and was promoted to Vice President in January 2023.
Heather Staudinger has been promoted to Assistant Secretary and Branch Manager of the Kennewick Clearwater office. Heather was hired as a Management Trainee in September 2020 and promoted to Assistant Branch Manager of the Clearwater office in July 2023.
Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is a Washington State-chartered Mutual Savings Bank with 130 employees and over two billion dollars in assets. Yakima Federal serves more than 55,000 customers with products focusing on checking, savings, and home loans. The bank is open to everyone residing in Washington and Oregon and is a member of the FDIC. Yakima Federal Savings and Loan has been in business since 1905. Learn more at yakimafed.com.
The Dispute Resolution Center of Tri-Cities (DRC) is pleased to announce the launch of a community survey aimed at understanding the level of awareness of its services within the Tri-Cities region. This survey will also explore potential partnerships and identify areas where the DRC can expand its offerings to better serve organizations, individuals, and communities in Benton and Franklin Counties.
While the DRC provides mediation to help relieve the load of our courts, we are also a low-cost option for obtaining legally binding agreements without the need to go to court. The DRC provides services in both English and Spanish. The Dispute Resolution Center of Tri-Cities offers professional mediation services to Benton and Franklin Counties, assisting those in conflict to reach mutually acceptable agreements. The DRC also provides facilitation, education, and training to individuals, businesses, and organizations to enhance the skills necessary for managing and resolving conflict.
"We believe that community feedback is crucial to our mission of providing effective conflict resolution services," said Paul Shelp, Executive Director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Tri-Cities. "This survey will help us gauge the community’s awareness of our services and identify new opportunities for growth and collaboration."
The DRC’s main goal is to serve our community as a valuable resource for facilitation, training, and education, and to provide affordable, yet effective mediation services to clients.
"We are committed to continuous improvement and ensuring that our services meet the needs of our community," added Paul Shelp. "Your feedback is invaluable to us."
We invite all community members and organizations to participate in the survey and share their insights. Your feedback will play a critical role in helping us enhance our services and foster stronger partnerships within the Tri-Cities area.
To participate in the survey, please visit https://5a12dl18mhy.typeform.com/to/xJEbMeN9. The survey will take approximately 5 minutes to complete and all responses will be kept confidential.
Thank you for your time and support in helping us better serve our community.
Contact Information:
Dispute Resolution Center of Tri-Cities
5219 W. Clearwater Avenue – Suite 11
Kennewick, WA 99336
(509) 783-3325
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://drctc.org
For further information or media inquiries, please contact Paul Shelp at 509-783-3325 or [email protected].
River of Fire presented by Gesa Credit Union is back for another fun-filled event on the 4th of July in Columbia Park. This year’s event continues the collaborative effort between the City of Kennewick and VenuWorks who runs the Three Rivers Campus.
Enjoy free admission and parking provided by the City of Kennewick. The Kids Zone with many fun activities and multiple food truck hubs open at 2 p.m. Live entertainment featuring a variety of Marimba, Rock, and Latin bands 2:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Fireworks are on the Columbia River and will be shot from a barge, producing one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in the State. The fireworks show sponsored by Benton PUD will start at 10:05 p.m. and last approximately 18 minutes.
New this year, the event will have two stages of entertainment available for attendees.
“We have a full day of fun activities and entertainment planned, with bands for both our English and Spanish speaking communities and plenty of activities for children. We look forward to hosting this event with the City of Kennewick and we hope to see you there!” Sybil Young, Director of Sales & Marketing.
Street Closures and Parking: In preparation for the event, a portion of Columbia Park Trail between the Veteran’s Memorial roundabout and the East Boat Launch will close from 6 a.m. on July 4 to 12 a.m. on July 5. There will be no through access for vehicles during this time. There will be no east end access from Edison starting at 12 p.m. on July 4 to 12 a.m. on July 5. All vehicle access into the park will close at 9 p.m.
To access the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex and Foodies at the Landing, guests are encouraged to use the Highway 240 entrance.
ADA parking is available in the 20 acres parking lot. Guests requiring ADA parking should enter the park via the Highway 240 entrance.
Event parking will be located in the 20 acres and grass area just west of the 20 acres. Parking staff will be onsite directing traffic and parking throughout the day.
This event is presented by GESA Credit Union and sponsored by Benton PUD, Legends Casino, Seattle Children’s Hospital, and Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center.
For more information, please contact Sybil Young at 509-737-3757 or [email protected].
Bilingual Speech Therapy and Early Literacy Camp Opens Doors for Children with Childhood Apraxia of Speech
6/28/2024
(Kennewick, WA) – Trios Health was proud to partner with WSU’s Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences’ “Camp I Can Say It!”, an intensive bilingual speech therapy and early literacy summer day camp for children ages 5–7 with childhood apraxia of speech (CAS) or other severe speech disorders.
The camp was held at Trios Care Center in Kennewick, Washington, June 24-28 and was led by experts from the WSU Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences in partnership with community health care providers.
Therapy was provided by graduate student clinicians and supervised by WSU faculty and certified speech-language pathologists. Most camp staff were bilingual and provided activities in Spanish and English.
The program featured: Individual Assessment, individual therapy, small group therapy, large group therapy and family education.
“We were proud to partner with WSU’s Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences”, said Kristy Lietze. “This camp not only addressed the unique challenges of childhood apraxia, but also celebrated the linguistic diversity and potential of every child involved.”
To learn more about the WSU’s Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences, please visit https://medicine.wsu.edu/speech-hearing-sciences.
To learn more about Trios Health’s Therapy Services, please visit https://www.trioshealth.org/therapyservices
The 30th Annual Cool Desert Nights, a community event celebrating classic cars, music, and family fun, takes place on Friday, June 21st, and Saturday, June 22nd in Richland.
Start the festivities with an early dinner in a nearby restaurant or check out the food vendors in John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way when they open at 5:30 p.m. Then, find a spot along George Washington Way, between Knight Street and Symons to watch the exciting classic car cruise from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Party in the Park starts rocking in John Dam Plaza at 7:00 p.m. when the electrifying energy of Fastlane, a powerhouse of local talent, takes the stage to deliver an unforgettable 2-hour performance of the iconic Eagles' music. Festival goers will enjoy food vendors and a beer garden.
On Saturday, June 22, beginning at 7:00 a.m., the Richland Kiwanis will be serving fluffy pancakes in Jefferson Park until 11:00 a.m., while the nearby Show N Shine, where colorful vintage, classic, and sports cars and their owners gather begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Uptown Shopping Center, 1317 George Washington Way. There will also be a Kids' Zone, food vendors, music, and merchants. The highly anticipated awards ceremony is at 3:00 p.m. The event ends at 4:00 p.m.
Whether you are a seasoned collector, a hobbyist, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of cars, there's something for everyone at this event.
For more information, see the Richland Chamber of Commerce website, www.richlandchamber.org, or its Facebook Page. You can also find details of the cruise route and Friday’s Party in the Park on www.ci.richland.wa.us/news.
Local High-School Students Explore STEM Career Opportunities in Week-Long Academy
6/20/2024
Students from across the Mid-Columbia region are getting ready for the second annual Tri-Cities STEM Career Academy. This program is a five-day event that aims to introduce high school students to the dynamic local careers in agriculture, science, and energy. The Academy runs from Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28.
Students will explore the physics of producing hydropower, design and build a solar car and hydrogen car, build and fly a drone, take field trips to local employers, and experience real-world simulations. Students will learn directly from engineers, hydro and nuclear plant operators, skilled trades workers, scientists, conservationists, and other industry professionals. These professionals will explain future local employment opportunities, what skills and education are needed, and how to get those skills.
Students will learn pathways to good-paying careers in clean energy, agriculture, and conservation in the Tri-Cities and be able to write their own story, a plan to build a bridge from high school to a successful STEM career in the Tri-Cities.
The Academy is a Foundational for Water & Energy Education (FWEE) event hosted by local innovators in clean energy, agriculture, and conservation. Benton PUD and Washington Grain Commission serve as anchor sponsors, with partners including Benton & Franklin Conservation Districts, Energy Northwest, City of Richland Energy Services, Educational Service District 123, Kennewick School District, Benton REA, UA Local 598, Agriculture and Natural Resources Center of Excellence, and workshops led by industry experts, including Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
|
Have News?
Email your press release and a photo to Austin Regimbal, Marketing & Communications Director. Press releases are posted in their entirety. This is a free benefit for members of the Tri-City Regional Chamber at the Connect level and above.
Archives
July 2024